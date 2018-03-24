English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNU Protest March: Journalist Assaulted by Delhi Police, NCW Orders Probe
The National Commission for Women has ordered a probe into alleged manhandling of JNU students and a woman journalist during a protest march on Friday.
Journalists protesting outside Delhi police headquarters over the alleged assault on a woman photojournalist.
New Delhi: Scores of journalists gathered outside Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO on Saturday protesting against the alleged molestation of a woman photojournalist, who was out covering the JNU march on Friday.
As a mark of protest, the agitating journalists kept their cameras on ground and refused to budge.
The National Commission for Women has ordered a probe into alleged manhandling of JNU students and a woman journalist during a protest march.
"We have ordered a probe and sent a team today (Saturday) to meet the police officials and we will further pursue the matter on Monday," NCW Acting Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.
The protesting students claimed that the "attack" by the police was "unprovoked" with a woman journalist alleging that a man in uniform "groped" her and asked her to vacate the place.
The complaint of the woman journalist was submitted to the Sarojini Nagar police station. They are looking into it and will also examine video footage, a senior official said.
The Delhi police, however, has issued an apology over the incident.
The Delhi Police said that it was not its intention to obstruct the media from doing its job and has called the entire incident an accident. It has also ordered an enquiry into the matter.
“Female police personnel mistook the photojournalist as a protester. It was a misunderstanding and the incident was unfortunate. Delhi police will inquire into the matter,” said Madhur Verma, DCP, Delhi police.
On Friday, a large number of JNU students and teachers were stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathicharge and use of water canons.
