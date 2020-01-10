JNU Protests LIVE Updates: VC Meets HRD Secy as Demand for Removal Grows; Cong Releases its Report

JNU Protests LIVE Updates: As voices raise for removal of JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar after varsity violence, a team of the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry officials is set to meet the students on Friday afternoon.

The education ministry has said that sacking the vice chancellor was "not an option", even as JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh said that their demand for VC's resignation is non-negotiable.

Ghosh, who suffered head injuries after masked mob brutally attacked her using iron rods, said, "We will not compromise with the HRD Ministry over the removal of the VC."

She further said that the January 5 attack on students inside the university campus was a "traumatic" experience, which they will not forget till their last breath.

"What we faced was a traumatic incident. January 5 will be there in our memories till our last breath," she said. Ghosh said they "appealed" to the HRD Ministry to remove the VC, but the ministry officials told them that they will have a "dialogue" on Friday.

"I am not in a position to have this dialogue with the VC. The VC is not capable of any dialogue. Dialogue is not the answer to my injuries and he should be removed," she asserted.

Violence broke out on the JNU campus on Sunday night as a masked mob, armed with sticks and rods, attacked students and teachers and damaged property, prompting the administration to call the police. At least 35 people, including Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday.

Since then, people from all walks of life, including students, teachers, politicians and Bollywood celebrities, have come out in solidarity with the students of JNU. We're tracking all the latest development from JNU here:

- JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar met HRD secretary Amit Khare ahead of officials meeting with varsity students.

- The Congress has come out with its fact-finding report. The details are likely to be out by afternoon today or on Friday.

- Four days after a masked mob entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here and assaulted 34 people including students, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Thursday said it had zeroed in on a few suspects behind the attack.

- A senior police officer said they had identified at least 70 administrators of two WhatsApp groups, where the attack on members of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) was allegedly planned. According to the police, they were very close to identifying the culprits behind Sunday's attack and had zeroed in on a few suspects.

- The dump data of the mobile phones of those present on the university campus on Sunday was collected and being scanned, the police said. So far, the police have spoken to more than 100 people from the campus, including students, teachers, wardens and witnesses.

- The JNU Teachers' Association on Thursday said it has received support of 250 senior academicians and various universities' administrators from different parts of the world to its demand for the ouster of JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. In a statement, the JNUTA saidmore than 250 academics and administrators of universities in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Norway, France, Italy, Denmark, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, Chile, Mexico, Argentina Taiwan, Greece, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Portugal and New Zealand have signed a statement calling for the immediate resignation by Kumar.

- The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Thursday said it had written to the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging it to "release the funds" towards the service and utility charges for the hostels.

- The service and utility charges have been a bone of contention between the students and the administration after a recent hostel fee hike. The students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike. In a circular issued by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar, the university said the hostel residents did not have to pay the service and utility charges during the current registration for the 2020 winter semester.

