1-min read

Delhi Police Identifies Masked Woman in Attack Video as DU Student; JNUSU to Continue Strike | LIVE

The Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police has identified the masked woman carrying a stick in a video of the attack on students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
Delhi Police Identifies Masked Woman in Attack Video as DU Student; JNUSU to Continue Strike | LIVE
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus in JNU on Sunday (File photo: PTI)

The Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police has identified the masked woman carrying a stick in a video of the attack on students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The woman, who was wearing a check shirt and had hidden her face with a blue scarf, is a student of Delhi University, police said though her name has not been revealed yet.

• The masked woman was seen wielding a stick and threatening students along with two other men inside JNU’s Sabarmati hostel. Her photos were widely shared by Left outfits following the violence, with many identifying her as an ABVP member. The woman will be soon served a notice to join the Delhi Police probe into violence at JNU, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

• On Friday, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is incharge of the SIT, released names of eight suspects in the violence. Six of the eight were identified as members of Left-student outfits while the affiliations of the other two — who belong to the ABVP — were not made public.

• Meanwhile, the JNU students union said it will continue the agitation and boycott academic work though the JNU session officially begins today.

• On January 5, a masked, armed mob attacked students and teachers at JNU and injured about 35 people — including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh —triggering more protests and criticism for the government. While the JNUSU blamed ABVP for the violence, the RSS-linked student body called it orchestrated by JNUSU.

• Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday visited Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh and later travelled by metro to reach JNU where he addressed the students and condemned the violence by a masked mob on January 5.

