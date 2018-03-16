JNU Recruitment 2018 for Various Professor Posts Withdrawn, Read More Here

JNU Recruitment 2018 for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors posts for Rolling Advertisement numbers RC/04/2018&RC/05/2018 was published last week on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) - jnu.ac.in, in which the varsity notified 47 backlog vacancies for the Reserved categories and 36 backlog vacancies for the UnReserved category candidates.However, as per the official website, "All the faculty positions advertised under Rolling Advt. Nos. RC/04/2018 & RC/05/2018 are withdrawn due to administrative reasons."The reason for the withdrawal of recruitment of candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professors at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not clear as yet. However, candidates must keep a close watch on the official website to apply for these positions as and when they are rolled out again by the varsity.JNU aims to fill 27 vacancies for the post of Professor, 52 vacancies for the post of Associate Professor and 4 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor.The application formats are available on the URL mentioned below and interested candidates can go through it to ascertain their eligibility and be prepared for any future opportunities with the Jawaharlal Nehru University:https://jnu.ac.in/careerThe pay scale for the post of Professor is Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000 per month along with an aggregate grade pay of Rs 10,000; candidates selected for the post of Associate Professor are eligible to receive Rs.37,400 to Rs 67,000 per month along with an aggregate grade pay of Rs 9,000, and for the post of Assistant Professor the monthly salary is Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with an aggregate grade pay of Rs 6,000.