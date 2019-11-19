JNU Registrar Refuses to Meet HRD Ministry-appointed Panel Members, Alleges Varsity Student Union

New Delhi: The JNU students' union alleged on Tuesday that the registrar of the university refused to meet the members of the HRD Ministry-appointed panel for mediating between the agitating students and the administration and recommending ways to restore the normal functioning of the varsity.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), which has been leading the agitation against a hostel fee hike for three weeks, said the strike would not be called off until their demands were met.

"We have got to know that the registrar refused to meet the HRD Ministry-appointed panel to mediate between us and the university. See their high-handedness. When they can refuse to entertain government representatives, how can they be expected to talk to us," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh told reporters here.

There was no immediate response from the registrar or the university administration on the JNUSU allegation.

"The strike will continue till our demands are met and the fee hike is completely rolled back," Ghosh asserted.

