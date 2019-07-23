English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNU Sedition Case: Court Grants Delhi Police Time till September 18 to Procure Requisite Sanctions
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana on Tuesday passed the order after Delhi police told the court that no sanction has been received from authorities to prosecute Kumar and others.
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted police time till September 18 to procure sanctions in the JNU sedition case to prosecute the varsity's former students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana on Tuesday passed the order after Delhi police told the court that no sanction has been received from authorities to prosecute Kumar and others.
On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Monday 22 July , 2019 How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
Saturday 20 July , 2019 Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?
- Fan Shares Akshay Kumar’s Picture from 1997, His Response is Winning the Internet
- Narine & Pollard Get West Indies Recall for First Two T20Is Against India
- Malinga to Retire From ODIs After First Match Against Bangladesh
- Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Photogallery
Loading...