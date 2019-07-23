Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

JNU Sedition Case: Court Grants Delhi Police Time till September 18 to Procure Requisite Sanctions

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana on Tuesday passed the order after Delhi police told the court that no sanction has been received from authorities to prosecute Kumar and others.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JNU Sedition Case: Court Grants Delhi Police Time till September 18 to Procure Requisite Sanctions
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
Loading...

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted police time till September 18 to procure sanctions in the JNU sedition case to prosecute the varsity's former students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana on Tuesday passed the order after Delhi police told the court that no sanction has been received from authorities to prosecute Kumar and others.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram