JNU Sedition Case: Court Pulls up Delhi Police Over Non-appearance of DCP
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh summons to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned for Saturday in the JNU sedition case.
File photo of former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar.
New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday pulled up the Delhi Police over non-appearance of DCP who was asked to file report in the 2016 JNU sedition case.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued fresh summons to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned for Saturday in the case.
The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that authorities were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the case, and it would take two to three months to procure the sanctions.
On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.
The court had also sought a report from the DCP assigned to the case.
The court had earlier also directed police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process while granting it three weeks to procure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and other accused, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, in the case.
