JNU Sedition Case: Court to Consider Chargesheet Against Kanhaiya, Others on Jan 19

The Delhi Police had on Monday filed a 12000-page chargesheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus in February 2016.

Updated:January 15, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
File photo of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. (PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday fixed January 19 as the date for the consideration of the charge sheet naming former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

The court put up the matter for hearing on the date as Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat was on leave Tuesday.

The Delhi Police had on Monday filed a chargesheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus in February 2016.

Police also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university's campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
