JNU Student Umar Khalid Shot at Near Parliament, Escapes Unhurt

Some unidentified men opened fire at JNU student leader Umar Khalid at the Constitution Club of India near the Parliament on Monday afternoon, but he escaped unhurt, police said.Witnesses claimed that two shots were fired when Khalid was at the entrance of the club. The student leader was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.Saifi, who was accompanying Khalid, said, “We had gone to have tea when three people came towards us. One of them got hold of Khalid which he resisted. There was a melee as a gunshot was heard. But Khalid was not injured. While the accused were fleeing, they fired one more shot.”Later Khalid said, “There is an atmosphere of fear in the country and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened.”People gather near the pistol with which JNU student Umar Khalid was allegedly shot at by near the Constitution Club in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)Police are at the spot and are investigating the matter. They have seized the weapon that was dropped by the accused while fleeing​.Condemning the incident, former vice-president of JNU Students’ Union Shehla Rashid tweeted, “Shocking and highly condemnable: a guy attacked Umar Khalid from behind and tried to shoot him in Delhi. I spoke to Umar. He’s okay, but we should be very very worried about his safety.”In February 2016, he along with Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya were charged for sedition and arrested in connection with a campus protest against the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was convicted for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack.