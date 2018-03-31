English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNU Student 'Molested' by Cops Shares Assault Photos, Faces Arrest
Sheena Thakur, a JNU sociology department student had shared several photos and videos of the scuffle between students, teachers and police personnel. The photos have now gone viral on social media.
One of the viral images shared by Sheena Thakur (L) on Facebook.
New Delhi: One of the several JNU students who have alleged molestation and assault by Delhi police officials during the recent protest against the sexual harassment row is facing arrest after the police lodged a case against her instead.
Sheena Thakur, a JNU sociology department student had shared several photos and videos of the scuffle between students, teachers and police personnel. The photos have now gone viral on social media. The photos and videos have been shared over 28,000 times on Facebook since they were published on March 24.
Now, according to a Buzzfeed report, the 24-year-old along with some of her friends faces arrest after the Delhi Police lodged a complaint against them for “assault”, “outraging the modesty of a woman” and “rioting while armed with a deadly weapon”.
However, Thakur has an entirely different story to tell. Recounting the incidents of March 23, when the JNU protest rally was headed for the Parliament, Thakur said that she heard policewomen shouting “tear off her clothes” and soon someone pulling at her bra. She was grabbed, punched, molested and assaulted while water cannons rained on the protesters in full blast.
The group was protesting against the bail granted to JNU professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by eight women.
Johri was arrested and granted bail in a span of few hours leading to massive outrage by students and teachers alike. It led them to take out a protest rally on March 23, which was interrupted by the police midway, which resulted in the clashes.
Now, Thakur and her friends are worried that she may be arrested at any moment given the serious charges that she is facing.
