Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

JNU Student Threatens to Cough Up, Spread Coronavirus When Stopped From Going Out of Campus; Booked

He was told by security officials that no one can go outside, following which he sat near the gate, the FIR said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNU Student Threatens to Cough Up, Spread Coronavirus When Stopped From Going Out of Campus; Booked
The number of staffers who have been quarantined along with the officer could not be ascertained. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Delhi police booked a Jawaharlal Nehru University student for allegedly violating the lockdown and threatening to cough up to spread coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Around 8pm on Wednesday, Pranav Menon came to the north gate of the university and wanted to step out of the campus, according to the FIR.

He was told by security officials that no one can go outside, following which he sat near the gate, the FIR said.

When he was asked to leave the area, he said he will cough up and spread coronavirus, it said. When security officials tried to remove him, he scuffled with them and removed their masks, the FIR stated.

Later, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered, police added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    858,109

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,162,260

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    241,707

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62,444

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres