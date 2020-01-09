English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
JNU Students and Teachers Stopped at Varsity Gate by Police, Say Students
However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.
File photo: Students stage a protest at main Gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI)
New Delhi: JNU students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate on Thursday, the students said.
However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.
There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue.
