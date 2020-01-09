JNU Students and Teachers Stopped at Varsity Gate by Police, Say Students

New Delhi: JNU students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate on Thursday, the students said.

However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.

There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.