1-min read

JNU Students and Teachers Stopped at Varsity Gate by Police, Say Students

However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
File photo: Students stage a protest at main Gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI)
File photo: Students stage a protest at main Gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI)

New Delhi: JNU students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate on Thursday, the students said.

However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.

There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue.

