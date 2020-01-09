JNU Students March to Rashtrapati Bhavan after 'Unsatisfactory' Meet with Govt, Detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi: JNU students tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on the university campus, but were stopped by the police.

The police have detained the protesting students, who had been demanding the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.

The students took out the march following an "unsatisfactory" meeting with officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The Ministry had refused to remove Kumar as secretary Amit Khare said, "JNU VC's removal is not a solution. HRD Ministry's focus is on academic issues, not on political matters." Khare further said that the Ministry's officials will meet JNU Students' Union after a meeting with the VC on Friday.

"We're in no position to compromise with the HRD ministry. It's still thinking whether VC should be removed," said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh following the meeting.

Students and teachers of the varsity have been demanding Jagadesh Kumar's resignation claiming his complicity in the attack that took place on Sunday.

JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had even written to the President holding Kumar responsible for the "orgy of violence". "The JNU with full sense of responsibility accuses the JNU Administration headed by the Vice-Chancellor of being responsible for the orgy of violence in JNU," the letter reads.

According to a Times of India report, officials of the HRD Ministry in a meeting with the VC on Wednesday and only "advised" Kumar to "communicate more with the students".

(With PTI inputs)

