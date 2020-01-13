JNU Students, Teachers Boycott Classes over Fee Hike Issue Amid Standoff with Administration
The students' union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students.
Students protesting at JNU.
New Delhi: The students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday boycotted classes amid standoff with the administration over the fee hike issue.
The classes were supposed to begin on Monday but could not start due to the collective boycott.
The students' union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students.
The teachers' association has also given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence. Teachers and students have been demanding the sacking of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?
- This is Your Last Chance to Get Windows 10 For Free: No Windows 7 Updates From Tomorrow
- Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced
- Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
- Carrots and Sweet Potatoes are Being Dropped for Animals in Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis