Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JNU Students’ Union Accuses VC of Being a ‘Mobster’, Says Sunday Violence Result of His Desperation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Monday said the Vice-Chancellor 'runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU'.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNU Students’ Union Accuses VC of Being a ‘Mobster’, Says Sunday Violence Result of His Desperation
Police and others at out side of the JNU campus, after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Monday accused the vice-chancellor of "perpetrating violence" in the university.

Accusing Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a "mobster", the JNUSU said he used all means to ensure that students and teachers faced "violence".

It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with lathis and rods to "perpetrate violence".

"This Vice Chancellor is a cowardly vice-chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU," the JNUSU charged.

For nearly 70 days now, students of JNU have been on a strike against a hostel fee hike. "The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies. But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside," the JNUSU alleged.

It demanded that the vice-chancellor tender his resignation or be removed by the HRD Ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram