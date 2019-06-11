English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNU Students' Union Alleges Entrance Question Paper Copied from Other Websites
The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) said it is "appalling and disappointing" since maximum questions in the examination held on May 27 had been copy pasted from some websites.
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
New Delhi: The JNUSU on Tuesday alleged that the questions in the entrance examination for the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), MA programme, were copied from substandard websites.
Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of Jawaharlal Nehru University said, "Appropriate steps will be taken to examine the allegations and take necessary action as per the findings".
"The JNUSU considers this as well-planned move by the University administration and the CESP Acting Chairperson Pradipta Chaudhary to not only degrade the quality of the centre but also to filter in applicants that align to their thinking and ways," the JNUSU said.
The JNUSU had been against the online entrance exam being conducted by the National Testing Agency.
After the commencement of the entrance examination, several discrepancies in the tests have come to light, including paper leak for the various centres in the university, they alleged.
"We know that particularly in CESP the question paper has been drafted without any consultation with the faculty members and there has been a clear violation of the due norms and procedures in the conduct of the entrance test," the students' union claimed.
