Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JNU Students' Union to Take Final Call on Movement Against Fee Hike Tomorrow

The JNUSU has been observing a registration boycott over the issue, while the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) is on a "non-cooperation" mode with the administration, which has led to a stalemate in the university.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNU Students' Union to Take Final Call on Movement Against Fee Hike Tomorrow
File photo of JNU students protesting against the fee hike.

New Delhi: The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) will take a final call on the future course of action as regards its movement against a recent hostel fee hike on Thursday, members of the union said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the university administration said nearly 5,400 students had registered for the winter semester. Wednesday was the last day for registration.

Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry officials spoke to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the university.

The JNUSU has been observing a registration boycott over the issue, while the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) is on a "non-cooperation" mode with the administration, which has led to a stalemate in the university.

The JNUSU will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide the future course of action as regards the movement against the hostel fee hike.

The JNUTA had a meeting with HRD ministry officials on Wednesday, where they reiterated their demand for the VC's removal, citing "irregularities" in faculty recruitment and other issues.

The teachers' association held a general body meeting on Wednesday, but could not arrive at a consensus. The meeting will continue on Friday.

According to JNUTA president DK Lobiyal, the previous semester has not been completed owing to the situation in the university and the administration is stressing on starting the new semester.

He said they would take a call on how to finish the previous semester and ensure that students' academics were taken care of as also on ways of engaging with the students.

HRD ministry officials spoke to the JNU VC and took an update of the situation on the campus. "He said the classes were going on and more students joining in. The registration figures have crossed 5,000 and the university will take a call on Thursday on further extension of the registration date or the future course of action," a senior HRD ministry official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram