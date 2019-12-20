Take the pledge to vote

JNU Teachers' Association Stages Protest against 'Alternative' Model of Exams

Many students received question papers of all subjects through e-mail on Friday with the deadline being December 23 to submit their papers. The JNU Students' Union has condemned the university's move to conduct alternative model of exams.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 11:46 PM IST
JNU Teachers' Association Stages Protest against 'Alternative' Model of Exams
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Friday held a demonstration outside the HRD Ministry to draw its attention to the 'alternative' model of exams in the varsity.

A delegation of the JNUTA met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary GC Hosur.

"The mockery of academic standards being enacted by the VC (vice chancellor) by trying to manufacture an artificial closure to the semester by compelling teachers to conduct examinations in 'alternative' modes like e-mail and Whatsapp was highlighted," the JNUTA said.

The delegation also pointed out that the real stumbling block to any resolution is the VC and his "autocratic style" of governance, in violation of the framework set out by the JNU Act, statutes and ordinances, the teachers' body alleged.

The JNUTA said it was assured that the HRD ministry will be willing to make efforts to find a resolution in the next few days. The ministry was also informed about the JNUTA's appeal to the president of India, visitor to the varsity, to remove M Jagadesh Kumar from his position of vice-chancellor.

"The JNUTA agreed to provide a detailed report on all violations for the consideration of the MHRD," it said.

Many students received question papers of all subjects through e-mail on Friday with the deadline being December 23 to submit their papers. The JNU Students' Union has condemned the university's move to conduct alternative model of exams.

Students have been on a strike for over one-and-a-half months over the issue of hostel fee hike.

