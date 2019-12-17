JNU to Conduct Exams Through WhatsApp, Email Amid Boycott Call by Students

After the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University declared the boycott of end semester examinations in protest against the fee hike, the JNU administration has decided to hold examinations in an absurd way through WhatsApp and email.

The decision was taken in view of the “extraordinary situation” on campus, an Indian Express report quoted the School of International Studies (SIS) Dean Aswini K Mohapatra as saying, after a meeting of the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres with the Vice-Chancellor and other officials.

In a letter sent to all Centre Cahirpersons, Mohapatra said that the decision was made in the academic interest of JNU students. “There was a consensus in the meeting held on December 16 at 9:30am that an alternate mode of test in the end semester examination for MPhil/PhD and MA Programme be conducted,” he wrote.

According to the proposed method, question papers will be sent to the students by their course teachers which they have to submit to the respective course teachers by December 21, the Express reported.

“Students may submit the answer scripts either through email or images of hand-written scripts through WhatsApp or personally to course teachers,” Mohapatra was quoted as saying.

However, there is no method or procedure to ensure transparency and that students do not cheat. “In the given circumstances, there’s no other way. I am only concerned about the future of student,” Mohapatra wrote.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) and JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) termed the move “absurd” and “ludicrous”.

The JNUSU said, “These are ploys to divide students and pit one against the other which like always will not succeed however much the admin or the ABVP might try.”

