JNU to File Complaint Against Students Who Vandalised Admin Block, Says Vice Chancellor

New Delhi JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the university will file a complaint against those who had defaced the administration block.

He told PTI that the varsity has video evidence and has identified the perpetrators.

"We have identified the culprits and we will be approaching the police," Kumar said.

On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for the vice-chancellor inside the administration block as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

By evening, the fee hike saw a partial rollback and JNU said the clauses in the Draft Hostel Manual pertaining to the dress code and curfew timings were also removed.

