JNU to Set Up Panel to Probe January 5 Mob Attack on Campus
A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the university administration to call in the police.
A view of vandalized JNU campus, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi The Jawaharlal Nehru University has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured, and recommend measures to ensure safety of students, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
The panel will also probe lapses, if any, in security, Kumar told PTI.
A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the university administration to call in the police.
At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fossil Habitually Announces MANY New Smartwatches, But Why Would You Buy Any of Them?
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
- First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
- Here are 5 Reasons Rajinikanth’s Darbar Is A Must Watch
- The Hottest Product We Want Is Privacy, But How Many Tech Giants Are Actually Bothered?