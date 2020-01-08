Take the pledge to vote

JNU VC Should Follow His Own Advice of 'Putting Past Behind' and Leave: P Chidambaram

JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar, who has been under fire for not doing enough when the students were brutally attacked by a masked mob, urged the students to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises.

January 8, 2020
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday, saying he should take his own advice of putting the past behind and leave the university.

Kumar, who has been under fire from students and faculty members for allegedly not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus, urged the students on Tuesday to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises.

"I would like to tell the students that JNU campus is a secure place. I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind," the vice chancellor had said.

Reacting to the remarks, Chidambaram said, "The VC of JNU wants students to 'put the past behind'. He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU."

More than 35 students and faculty members were injured after a mob of masked young people stormed the campus on Sunday and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

