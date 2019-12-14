Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JNU Vice-Chancellor Claims 15-20 Students Tried to Attack Him on Campus

JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said he had gone to School of Arts and Aesthetics when he was attacked and was rescued by university security personnel and policemen.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNU Vice-Chancellor Claims 15-20 Students Tried to Attack Him on Campus
File photo of JNU students' protest.

New Delhi: JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday claimed a group of 15-20 students tried to attack him on the campus but university security staff saved him.

"I had gone to School of Arts and Aesthetics to see how the exams were going on. When I was returning to the administration block, 15-20 students surrounded me, abused me and tried to attack me. However, I was rescued by university security personnel and policemen in plain clothes," Kumar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram