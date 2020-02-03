JNU Violence: Delhi Court Seeks ATR from Police on Plea Seeking Registration of FIR
On January 5, masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.
A view of vandalized JNU campus, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A court here has sought action taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a plea filed by a JNU professor seeking registration of FIR in a case related to attack on students and teachers in the varsity campus on January 5.
Metropolitan Magistrate Ankita Lal directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to file the report by March 25.
"Let ATR be called from the SHO concerned on whether any complaint has been made by the complainant in the police station, wether any action has been taken on the complaint, status of any investigation conducted, whether FIR has been registered," the court said.
The plea was filed by Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during the attack by masked people inside the campus on January 5.
The petition, filed through advocate Adit S Pujari, sought lodging of FIR into wanton acts of violence suffered by Sen at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.
It claimed that the complainant (Sen) had to approach the court on account of inaction on the part of the police authorities despite "clear and cogent" facts and underlying material placed by her before the investigating agency.
On January 5, masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.
At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman had condemned the violence.
