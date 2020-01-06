Take the pledge to vote

JNU Violence: I Am Not the Girl with Mask on My Face, Says ABVP Activist Sambhavi Jha

Violence erupted on the campus after several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

IANS

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
JNU Violence: I Am Not the Girl with Mask on My Face, Says ABVP Activist Sambhavi Jha
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: After the video of a girl dressed in a blue check shirt with a mask on her face went viral, Sambhavi Jha, an ABVP activist, said she is not the one seen in the video and alleged that Left-wing students attacked her in Periyar hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Jha said, "I am not the girl who is seen in the video hitting the students with rods," adding that though she is wearing a similar blue check shirt, there are a number of differences between the girl in the video and her.

"In the video, which is now being circulated on social media, the girl seen in the mask is not me as I have a kalawa (red ritual band) on my hand, while the girl in the video is not wearing that," she said.

When asked about the attacks, she said, "I was in admin block when the Left-wing students started attacking us. Then we rushed towards the Periyar hostel, there also we were attacked by about 25-30 Left-wing students, in which I received injuries and was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre."

"And the video in question which people are saying it was me, at that time I was in hospital," she said showing the discharge summary of the AIIMS trauma centre.

About 25-30 students were injured in the violence on Sunday evening. Violence erupted on the campus after several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including president Aishe Ghosh, who was hit over the eye with an iron rod, received serious injuries. They blamed the RSS' student wing ABVP for the campus violence.

Hostel rooms and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles parked on the roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants. The situation turned violent after masked goons attacked a peace march by teachers and students against the violence on the campus.

Earlier, the ABVP had accused Left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel and injuring students present inside the hostel.

Following the violence, the Delhi Police registered an FIR on the basis of PCR calls it received from the students on Sunday evening for rioting and arson.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
