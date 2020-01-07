Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JNU Protests LIVE: Mumbai Cops Remove 'Occupy Gateway' Protesters; Clamour Grows for V-C’s Resignation

JNU Protests LIVE Updates: Protesters who had gathered at Gateway of India in Mumbai to show solidarity with the students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by a masked mob were today shifted to Azad Maidan.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNU Protests LIVE: Mumbai Cops Remove 'Occupy Gateway' Protesters; Clamour Grows for V-C’s Resignation
Protesters being removed from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

JNU Protests LIVE Updates: Protesters who had gathered at Gateway of India in Mumbai to show solidarity with the students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by a masked mob were today shifted to Azad Maidan. Mumbai Police said the move was taken as no permission was granted for the protest, which was leading to a law and order issue.

• The attack on students and teachers at JNU by unidentified goons triggered protests across India as the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

• Delhi Police said no arrests have been made and that they have transferred the case to the Crime Branch, who claimed to have found "vital clues."

• The opposition and JNU students blamed the ABVP, the students' wing of the BJP for the violence, and accused the Delhi Police of inaction. The ABVP has denied the allegations and instead blamed Left-supported union of stage managing the violence.

• Protests against the citizenship amendment act and the attack against students of JNU — which has seen a 70-day strike against the hike in fees — segued into one with students joining parties across the political spectrum to call for accountability.

• JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus, but every iron rod used against students will be answered to by debate and discussion and the university's culture will never be eroded.

• The Delhi Police rejected charges of reaching the JNU campus late despite several pleas by the students' union, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to bring things under control.

• Under attack for not acting swiftly to prevent the violence on Sunday, the police also dismissed the charge that they were mute spectators despite a small number of police personnel being present on the campus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram