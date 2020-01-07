JNU Protests LIVE: Mumbai Cops Remove 'Occupy Gateway' Protesters; Clamour Grows for V-C’s Resignation

JNU Protests LIVE Updates: Protesters who had gathered at Gateway of India in Mumbai to show solidarity with the students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by a masked mob were today shifted to Azad Maidan. Mumbai Police said the move was taken as no permission was granted for the protest, which was leading to a law and order issue.

• The attack on students and teachers at JNU by unidentified goons triggered protests across India as the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

• Delhi Police said no arrests have been made and that they have transferred the case to the Crime Branch, who claimed to have found "vital clues."

• The opposition and JNU students blamed the ABVP, the students' wing of the BJP for the violence, and accused the Delhi Police of inaction. The ABVP has denied the allegations and instead blamed Left-supported union of stage managing the violence.

• Protests against the citizenship amendment act and the attack against students of JNU — which has seen a 70-day strike against the hike in fees — segued into one with students joining parties across the political spectrum to call for accountability.

• JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus, but every iron rod used against students will be answered to by debate and discussion and the university's culture will never be eroded.

• The Delhi Police rejected charges of reaching the JNU campus late despite several pleas by the students' union, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to bring things under control.

• Under attack for not acting swiftly to prevent the violence on Sunday, the police also dismissed the charge that they were mute spectators despite a small number of police personnel being present on the campus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.