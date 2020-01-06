JNU Violence LIVE: Protests Rage Across Country After Masked Mob Attacks Students, Teachers; Cops Detain 4

Event Highlights Priyanka Gandhi Meets Injured at AIIMS

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University took out a candlelight march, while students in Hyderabad held a demonstration. Kolkata’s Jadavpur University and Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India also joined in the protests.

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University took out a candlelight march, while students in Hyderabad held a demonstration. Kolkata's Jadavpur University and Pune's Film and Television Institute of India also joined in the protests. Jan 6, 2020 8:11 am (IST) JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh was also among the injured. Reacting on the incident, her father called the situation across the country "volatile" and said even he faced the risk of being beaten up. Ghosh’s mother demanded the varsity Vice Chancellor's resignation and affirmed that she would not ask her daughter to back out of the protests. Jan 6, 2020 8:05 am (IST) Priyanka Gandhi Meets Injured at AIIMS | Priyanka Gandhi met injured JNU students at AIIMS and alleged that it was "deeply sickening" about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students. She claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told her that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons, with many students having broken limbs and head injuries. The Congress leader also alleged that a student told her that the police kicked him on the head several times. "There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet. "Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," she added. Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020 Jan 6, 2020 7:59 am (IST) Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai said, "My heart-felt solidarity with my alma mater JNU! Please save this holy temple of learning." The former prime minister also shared Swara Bhaskar's tweet where she appealed people to gather outside the JNU main campus. My heart-felt solidarity with my alma mater JNU! Please save this holy temple of learning! https://t.co/Uedm0Rbh2t — Baburam Bhattarai (@brb1954) January 5, 2020 Jan 6, 2020 7:55 am (IST) Protests erupted at AMU against the attack on JNU students. A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the JNU students, who were attacked by masked men armed with sticks. In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association condemned the violence. AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the "unprecedented situation arising from Sunday's assault on JNU students and teachers". Former AMU students' union president Faizul Hasan said students would hold a peaceful march on Monday to express solidarity with all those who are holding peaceful protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Jan 6, 2020 7:48 am (IST) Delhi Police conducts flag march inside JNU campus after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University yesterday. Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the JNU, officials said on Monday. Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Jan 6, 2020 7:44 am (IST) Four suspected ‘outsiders’ were detained by the police from JNU after the violence yesterday. They have been detained from the north gate. Sources said that they are being questioned right now. Jan 6, 2020 7:41 am (IST) Students from various colleges held a protest on Sunday midnight at the Gateway of India in Mumbai to condemn the JNU violence. There were also protests at different universities across India including Hyderabad Central University and Aligarh Muslim University condemning the violence. Jan 6, 2020 7:33 am (IST) Four Suspects Detained | Four suspects have been detained by the police from JNU. Accoding to the university administration, masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people and police had been called in to maintain law and order. Jan 6, 2020 7:31 am (IST) The violence at the university triggered a political furore with opposition parties accusing "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students, while protests broke out at many places including near Delhi Police headquarters and at the Aligarh Muslim University against the incident. The JNU administration said late in the night that students opposing the semester registration process "moved aggressively" in a bid to stop those supporting the process, triggering a clash, while "masked miscreants" carrying sticks and rods went on a rampage in hostel rooms. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank condemned the violence and appealed for peace on the campus. A ministry official said anarchy will not be tolerated and a report has been sought from JNU administration on the incident. Jan 6, 2020 7:27 am (IST) Violence at JNU | Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University yesterday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage showed a group of men brandishing hockey sticks and rods moving around a building.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.



Over 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus late in the evening.



The violence drew strong reactions from opposition parties which hit out at the BJP and accused "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students.



Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman swiftly condemned the incident. Sitharaman asserted that the government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.



The Home and HRD ministries sought reports from Delhi Police and JNU administration, respectively. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police chief and enquired about the situation at JNU. Sources said the violence started at around 5 PM.



The JNU administration said "masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people" and that police had been called in to maintain law and order.



The students alleged that the attackers entered hostels and assaulted students and teachers. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks, moving around a building.



Delhi Police said it conducted a flag march and the situation was brought under control after it got a written request from the JNU administration.



The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence. The students' union alleged that its members, including Ghosh, were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.



But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured, while 11 were missing. Among the injured was the secretary of its JNU unit.



The violence occurred while a public meeting by the JNU Teachers' Association was being held. "We had organised a peace meet at the tea point at 5 pm. As soon as it got over, we saw that a large number of people entered the campus and they started arbitrarily attacking teachers and students," R Mahalaxmi, a professor of History department, said.



"How did such a large number of people with rods in their hands enter the campus, that is what we are wondering about. I think they were political activist instigated by the people who always call us anti-nationals," Pradeep Shinde, another professor, said.



In a video shared online, Ghosh could be seen bleeding from the head. "I have been brutally beaten up by people wearing masks.... I was there with one of my activists when I was brutally beaten up. I am not even able to talk," she is heard saying in the video.



Earlier, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus.... The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order." "This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants," he added.



The JNUSU claimed that "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods and hammers". "They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers have also been beaten up," the JNUSU claimed.



The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF were behind the violence. "Around 25 students have been seriously injured in the attack and there is no information about whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalised by the Leftist goons," the ABVP claimed.



Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" Kejriwal said he also spoke to the L-G over the issue.



Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal condemned Sunday's violence and said the situation was being "closely monitored". "The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored," he tweeted.



The Congress alleged that the attack on JNU students was a "state-sponsored mayhem". Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the injured at the AIIMS.



CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury blamed the ABVP for the violence and alleged that the attacks were "planned" by those in power. "It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda," he tweeted.



An HRD Ministry official was quoted as saying by PTI, "We have sought an immediate report from the JNU registrar about the situation on the campus.We have spoken to the vice chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus."



A large section of JNU students have been taking part in the protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the national capital. The university was earlier embroiled in a major row over alleged anti-national slogans being raised by some students in February 2016.