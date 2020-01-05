JNU Violence LIVE Updates: 23 Injured Students in AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital After Masked Mob Attacks Several; Delhi Police Enters Campus

"JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen???": Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on violence in JNU.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor writes on twitter, "This is unbelievable. These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020. I implore the authorities to stop this. They are destroying Indian democracy as well as what remains of our nation's image in the democratic world. #StopJNUAssaultsNow!

The ABVP attackers have entered Koyna Hostel. This is an all female hostel. The women, and mess workers, are terrified. The terrorists are trying to break the doors. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU

"What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?": Congress leader P Chidambaram.

What is happening in JNU is reminiscent of Kristallnacht - the night of the broken glass in Nazi Germany. This is pure ,unadulterated Fascism playing itself out - State sponsored terror. This is exactly how the Hitler’s youths operated.

Female students are hiding in their rooms with their chairs against the door to stop leftist goons from entering their room. They are afraid for their life. @DelhiPolice Save us. pic.twitter.com/LOlESI7nSK

I don't live on campus. My wife teaches there. Her students live on campus. They have been calling in fear. This is an organised attack that alumnus like me should stand up against.

Yogendra Yadav: Police is waiting outside... everyone knows students are being beaten inside but Police is here to stop you and I. It's not just limited to moral attack.. now it's physical.

These are photos depicting the carnage, carried out in the hostels. These terrorists entered this campus and unleashed terror while the the Vice Chancellor of this University, the guards and Delhi Police stood by as enablers. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU pic.twitter.com/E4FqnQ2YS3

V-C, Police Stood by as Enablers: JNUSU | JNUSU shares photos showing the damage done by attackers, and alleges that the V-C and police stood by as enablers of the violence.

Students beaten up in #JNU Teachers beaten up in #JNU Goons vandalising women’s hotel. Brutality & beatings unleashed. No Police anywhere, No JNU Administration! Is this how Modi Govt seeks revenge against students & youth? #SOSJNU https://t.co/V6itsIQuR8

Neeraj Kundan, National President of NSUI states "The state sponsored terror attack on JNU today by ABVP under direct orders from BJP & Amit Shah with protection of Delhi Police shows up to which extent the Government can fall to suppress students. ABVP goons armed with lathis, hammers, sickles, sticks, acid bottles went on rampage in JNU. While their girl brigade dragged students from girls hostel to beat them up for asking for reversal in fees hike. If this is Modiji's new India, and this is his way of expressing his brute fascist will through violence and anarchy; I including every member of my NSUI will stand up against them till our last breath. We are entering a new phase of State sponsored terrorism in India. And only Modi-Shah-RSS is to be blamed for it."

Efforts on to Tackle Situation: JNU Admin | The JNU administration said masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around on the campus, damaging property and attacking people, prompting it to call the police to maintain law and order. JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people. The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order. This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he spoke to L-G about the clashes going on in JNU and urged him to direct police to restore order.

The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored

"Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. ": Delhi L-G Anil Baijal.

Sanjay Dhotre (MoS HRD) tells CNN-News18, "If this is the case that no call has been made (to police) after 4pm when it all started.. then it's serious negligence. They will be held responsible. I'll take update."

Was Attacked, Police Did Not Protect Me: Yogendra Yadav | Yogendra Yadav said, "I was attacked by some goons and Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They stood there watching what was happening." He added, "I have been attacked outside JNU. I am being stopped from speaking to the media. Imagine what is happening inside JNU. Police is not stopping outsiders from entering JNU."

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ

Rahul Gandhi writes on Twitter, "The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear."

Meanwhile, Twitter India has blocked the accounts of several students, including ex JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji, so that the information of this state sponsored carnage, does not reach the people. #SOSJNU https://t.co/1z4G3tct8F

JNUSU Alleges Twitter Blocked Students' Accounts | "Twitter India has blocked the accounts of several students, including ex JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji, so that the information of this state sponsored carnage, does not reach the people," JNUSU said.

Police Going to Hostel with Batons, North Gate Shut | As the situation continues to worsen, the north gate of JNU has been closed. Police personnel were seen marching towards Periyar hostel with batons. When News18 reporter tried to shoot the situation on ground, the police officers forced her to leave the campus. Our reporter told us that the students are scared and the internet has been shut.

Jamia Coordination Committee: "We sincerely appeal to civil society to reach ITO ASAP. There are reports of people getting heckled and manhandled outside JNU also. In this time of crisis it is important that we are able to organise and agitate."

We strongly condemn brutality unleashed agst students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU

Salman Khurshid: The situation in JNU is explosive in nature and we know who is responsible for it. What is the Delhi police doing? The attackers could not have done this without support.

Yogendra Yadav Manhandled at JNU | Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside JNU where a clash broke out between members of the students' union and the ABVP. Yadav said no one was there to stop the "hooliganism" and he was not allowed to speak to the media. He alleged that police personnel were standing but were not doing anything, saying "if the police is afraid, they can take out their uniform".

Our team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers, was attacked by hundreds of goons. Mob manhandled doctors, nurses & threatened them. Our ambulance’s glass & windows broken, this is totally inhuman & insane. pic.twitter.com/IOiu7BHVbG

A video showed blood dripping from Ghosh's head after she was ruthlessly thrashed. "I've been brutally attacked by those who were masked. I don't know, I have been bleeding. I am not even in a condition to talk. I was brutally beaten up," the JNUSU president said, following which she was rushed to a hospital. A professor, Sucharita Sen, has also been admitted to AIIMS with head injury.In a statement, the Students' Union alleged that "ABVP had been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU"."Yesterday (Saturday) a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from School of International Studies belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students. Dripta a 1st year MA student leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from JNU's Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health," JNUSU's statement read.Some students claimed that DUSU president from ABVP, Satender Awana, was also seen on the campus.Countering JNUSU's claims, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad put out images alleging that "leftist goons proceeded with unimaginable violence on ABVP activists of JNU".An Aam Aadmi Party worker claimed that seven ambulances have been sent to JNU and other vehicles are on standby.Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused police of violence and appealed to restore peace.On Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration had said that students agitating over the hike in hostel fees "ransacked" the server room and "intimidated" the technical staff, hampering the semester registration process.But JNUSU said the administration used "masked" security guards to attack students. "They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped by one of the security guards," alleged the students' union, which has called for a boycott of the process over the increase in hostel fees.