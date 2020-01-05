LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
JNU Violence LIVE Updates: 23 Injured Students in AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital After Masked Mob Attacks Several; Delhi Police Enters Campus

News18.com | January 5, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
Event Highlights

JNU Violence LIVE Updates: Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus where a clash broke out between members of the students' union and the ABVP. Yadav said no one was there to stop the "hooliganism" and he was not allowed to speak to the media. He alleged that police personnel were standing but were not doing anything, saying "if the police is afraid, they can take out their uniform".

Fresh violence erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening after a mob pelted stones at protesting students and brutally attacked JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. The incident took place during a march in the varsity around 5pm when masked individuals with rods entered Sabarmati hostel. After violence broke out on the campus, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people. The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order."
Jan 5, 2020 9:49 pm (IST)

AIIMS doctor alleges that a team of doctors, nurses & medical volunteers who reached JNU to give first aid to injured students & teachers, was attacked by hundreds of goons.

Jan 5, 2020 9:47 pm (IST)

Yogendra Yadav Manhandled at JNU | Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside JNU where a clash broke out between members of the students' union and the ABVP. Yadav said no one was there to stop the "hooliganism" and he was not allowed to speak to the media. He alleged that police personnel were standing but were not doing anything, saying "if the police is afraid, they can take out their uniform".

Jan 5, 2020 9:45 pm (IST)

Salman Khurshid: The situation in JNU is explosive in nature and we know who is responsible for it. What is the Delhi police doing? The attackers could not have done this without support.

Jan 5, 2020 9:44 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee condemns the violence against JNU students by masked miscreants:

Jan 5, 2020 9:42 pm (IST)

20 Injured JNU Students at AIIMS | At least 20 injured JNU students were  ta the AIIMS trauma centre and three at Safdarjung Hospital.

Jan 5, 2020 9:38 pm (IST)

Jamia Coordination Committee: "We sincerely appeal to civil society to reach ITO ASAP. There are reports of people getting heckled and manhandled outside JNU also. In this time of crisis it is important that we are able to organise and agitate."

Jan 5, 2020 9:35 pm (IST)

Police Going to Hostel with Batons, North Gate Shut | As the situation continues to worsen, the north gate of JNU has been closed. Police personnel were seen marching towards Periyar hostel with batons. When News18 reporter tried to shoot the situation on ground, the police officers forced her to leave the campus. Our reporter told us that the students are scared and the internet has been shut.

Jan 5, 2020 9:30 pm (IST)

Students Protest Outside Delhi Police HQ | Students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters at ITO against attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University:

Jan 5, 2020 9:29 pm (IST)

JNUSU Alleges Twitter Blocked Students' Accounts | "Twitter India has blocked the accounts of several students, including ex JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji, so that the information of this state sponsored carnage, does not reach the people," JNUSU said.

Jan 5, 2020 9:25 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi writes on Twitter, "The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear."

Jan 5, 2020 9:20 pm (IST)

Was Attacked, Police Did Not Protect Me: Yogendra Yadav | Yogendra Yadav said, "I was attacked by some goons and Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They stood there watching what was happening." He added, "I have been attacked outside JNU. I am being stopped from speaking to the media. Imagine what is happening inside JNU. Police is not stopping outsiders from entering JNU."

Jan 5, 2020 9:16 pm (IST)

Sanjay Dhotre (MoS HRD) tells CNN-News18, "If this is the case that no call has been made (to police) after 4pm when it all started.. then it's serious negligence. They will be held responsible. I'll take update."

Jan 5, 2020 9:13 pm (IST)

"Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. ": Delhi L-G Anil Baijal.

Jan 5, 2020 9:10 pm (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he spoke to L-G about the clashes going on in JNU and urged him to direct police to restore order.

Jan 5, 2020 9:07 pm (IST)

Efforts on to Tackle Situation: JNU Admin | The JNU administration said masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around on the campus, damaging property and attacking people, prompting it to call the police to maintain law and order. JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people. The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order. This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants." 

Jan 5, 2020 9:01 pm (IST)

Neeraj Kundan, National President of NSUI states "The state sponsored terror attack on JNU today by ABVP under direct orders from BJP & Amit Shah with protection of Delhi Police shows up to which extent the Government can fall to suppress students. ABVP goons armed with lathis, hammers, sickles, sticks, acid bottles went on rampage in JNU. While their girl brigade dragged students from girls hostel to beat them up for asking for reversal in fees hike. If this is Modiji's new India, and this is his way of expressing his brute fascist will through violence and anarchy; I including every member of my NSUI will stand up against them till our last breath. We are entering a new phase of State sponsored terrorism in India. And only Modi-Shah-RSS is to be blamed for it."

Jan 5, 2020 9:00 pm (IST)

Delhi Police Enters Campus | The Delhi police entered the JNU campus on the request of the administration to intervene as a masked mob attacked students.

Jan 5, 2020 8:58 pm (IST)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on JNU violence:

Jan 5, 2020 8:57 pm (IST)

V-C, Police Stood by as Enablers: JNUSU | JNUSU shares photos showing the damage done by attackers, and alleges that the V-C and police stood by as enablers of the violence.

Jan 5, 2020 8:54 pm (IST)

Yogendra Yadav: Police is waiting outside... everyone knows students are being beaten inside but Police is here to stop you and I. It's not just limited to moral attack.. now it's physical.

Jan 5, 2020 8:53 pm (IST)

Political analyst Sanjaya Baru urges all alumus to stand up against the violence:

Jan 5, 2020 8:51 pm (IST)

JNU Registrar Releases Statement | JNU registrar releases a statement saying that there is a law and order situation on campus.

Jan 5, 2020 8:49 pm (IST)

ABVP Counters Claim | Meanwhile the ABVP claimed that women students were hiding in their rooms from "Leftist goons".

Jan 5, 2020 8:47 pm (IST)

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari comments on the violence at JNU:

Jan 5, 2020 8:46 pm (IST)

"What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?": Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Jan 5, 2020 8:44 pm (IST)

Seven ambulances have been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru University, while 10 ambulances are on standby: Delhi Government.

Jan 5, 2020 8:43 pm (IST)

ABVP Attackers Enter Women's Hostels: JNUSU | JNUSU tweeted that attackers of the ABVP had entered women's hostels on campus.

Jan 5, 2020 8:41 pm (IST)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor writes on twitter, "This is unbelievable. These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020. I implore the authorities to stop this. They are destroying Indian democracy as well as what remains of our nation's image in the democratic world. #StopJNUAssaultsNow!

Jan 5, 2020 8:41 pm (IST)

"JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen???":  Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on violence in JNU.

Jan 5, 2020 8:40 pm (IST)

Bollywood actress Konkana Sensharma calls masked attackers "cowards", terms incident "unbelievable".

A video showed blood dripping from Ghosh's head after she was ruthlessly thrashed. "I've been brutally attacked by those who were masked. I don't know, I have been bleeding. I am not even in a condition to talk. I was brutally beaten up," the JNUSU president said, following which she was rushed to a hospital. A professor, Sucharita Sen, has also been admitted to AIIMS with head injury.

In a statement, the Students' Union alleged that "ABVP had been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU".

"Yesterday (Saturday) a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from School of International Studies belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students. Dripta a 1st year MA student leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from JNU's Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health," JNUSU's statement read.




Some students claimed that DUSU president from ABVP, Satender Awana, was also seen on the campus.

Countering JNUSU's claims, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad put out images alleging that "leftist goons proceeded with unimaginable violence on ABVP activists of JNU".




An Aam Aadmi Party worker claimed that seven ambulances have been sent to JNU and other vehicles are on standby.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused police of violence and appealed to restore peace.



On Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration had said that students agitating over the hike in hostel fees "ransacked" the server room and "intimidated" the technical staff, hampering the semester registration process.

But JNUSU said the administration used "masked" security guards to attack students. "They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped by one of the security guards," alleged the students' union, which has called for a boycott of the process over the increase in hostel fees.
