JNU Warns Against 'False Propaganda', Orders Students to Follow Covid-19 Lockdown Guidelines

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration appealed to the hostel residents on Saturday not to get "influenced by a few student leaders trying to disrupt the functioning of the institution during the lockdown".

Meanwhile, the students' union claimed that a security guard misbehaved with female students and urged the National Commission For Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) to look into the matter.

In an appeal to the students, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, "All the hostel residents are strongly advised to remain alert and not get influenced by persistent efforts by a few student leaders to somehow disrupt the smooth functioning of the university in the midst of the lockdown."

He said several risky incidents had taken place in recent days.

"A student residing outside the campus tried to enter through the North Gate by violating the lockdown guidelines and norms. Another student tried to leave the campus by forging the signature of a warden," Kumar said.

In some cases, a few students were found loitering around, he added.

"Every time the security personnel try to carry out their duties according to the Government of India guidelines and the instructions of the university, these few students try to obstruct, display abusive behaviour, physically try to assault the security guards on duty, make false allegations, take selective video shots and indulge in false propaganda through social media," Kumar said.

Stating that such activities undermined the safety and security of the JNU community, he said appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against anyone responsible for such acts.

"The JNU administration appeals to all campus residents to cooperate in observing the lockdown guidelines for the well-being and health security of all," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh alleged that a security guard misbehaved with female students on April 3.

"The security guard on duty not only misbehaved with female students but also tried to enter the girls' wing of the hostel.

"He was found to be drunk and had to be removed after students pressured the security supervisor," she said.

This was not a one-off incident, Ghosh alleged, while adding that on March 31, security personnel had misbehaved with a female student and on April 1, they had beaten up another student who had to be admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"But the latest incident, in which the guard was not only drunk but also threatened women and tried to enter a girls' hostel, is serious and hence, requires immediate action.

"We demand that the guard be immediately terminated from service," she said.

Ghosh appealed to the DCW and NCW to take note of the incident and probe the security agency as regards the training of their personnel.

