Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JNU Warns Students' Body Against Providing Shelter to Delhi Violence Victims on Campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 8:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNU Warns Students' Body Against Providing Shelter to Delhi Violence Victims on Campus
Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) move past smoldering debris after it was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

New Delhi: The JNU administration on Friday warned the university's students' union against providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on the campus. In the notice, Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.

"You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," it said.

According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.

"You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University students took out a peace march in the campus for communal harmony.

Many students boycotted classes to express solidarity with the victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi, that has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram