JNU Warns Students' Body Against Providing Shelter to Delhi Violence Victims on Campus
Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.
Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) move past smoldering debris after it was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
New Delhi: The JNU administration on Friday warned the university's students' union against providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on the campus. In the notice, Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.
"You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," it said.
According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.
"You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it said.
Meanwhile, Delhi University students took out a peace march in the campus for communal harmony.
Many students boycotted classes to express solidarity with the victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi, that has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured so far.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Macrostylis Metallicola': Deep-Sea Creature Discovered in Pacific Ocean Named After Metallica
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- Save Money For a New House on This Super Earth That Scientists Are Sure Can Host Life
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- Big Bang Theory, Part 2? Scientists Have Discovered The Biggest Explosion in The Universe