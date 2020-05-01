JNUEE 2020: NTA Extends Application Process Till May 15, Check Details at jnu.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the last date for online registration and submission of application forms for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020. The latest update about JNUEE 2020 application process was shared on the University’s official website https://www.jnu.ac.in/node.

The agency has pushed the last date for the form submission to May 15. Earlier, the last date to fill up the application form for JNUEE 2020 was April 30.

Informing the decision on Twitter, JNU’s vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020. Wish the best”.

This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNU EE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020. Wish the best. pic.twitter.com/fx9NtRMGoo — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 30, 2020

Along with his tweet, Kumar also attached a notification issued by JNU’s office of the director (Admission). It said “due to the prevailing circumstances” last date of online application submission stands extended till May 15.

The notification of NTA can be directly accessed by clicking on the link: Click here.

The agency has clarified that it will be accepting the online forms till 4:00 pm of May 15 and candidates can make fee payment till 11:50 pm.

Schedule for downloading admit cards and entrance exams will be released after May 15.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365