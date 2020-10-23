JNUEE 2020: NTA to Re-conduct Entrance Exam for MPhil and PhD in Historical Studies on October 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the JNUEE 2020 on October 28 for admission to MPhil and PhD in Historical Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The JNUEE 2020 re-exam will be taking place only for those students who sat for the test in the evening shift on October 6. These students faced some technical issues during the JNUEE 2020 computer-based test.

According to Hindustan Times, the NTA has informed candidates of the re-exam through text message. It apprised them that due to technical reasons, the JNUEE 2020 re-exam for MPhil and PhD in Historical Studies will have to be conducted. This is being done to provide a fair and equal opportunity again to those who appeared for the JNU entrance exam 2020 of these courses on October 6 in the evening shift.

“It is in this regard that a re-examination...will be held on October 28, 2020. The revised admit card for re-examination will be available on the JNU-NTA website shortly,” read the message sent by the NTA.

Around 700 to 800 students will have to reappear for the entrance test on October 28, Hindustan Times reported, quoting NTA director-general Vineet Joshi.

The NTA, meanwhile, released the JNUEE 2020 response key and question paper for the entrance tests. Following which, the JNU Students’ Union, through a letter, informed the NTA that several students had complained that answers to many questions in a single paper were incorrect, reported The Times of India.

It mentioned in the letter that although the agency made provisions for challenging questions, the amount of Rs 1,000 for raising objections was not justified in view of several questions going wrong in the same paper.

Besides, the JNUSU highlighted the issue faced by candidates while downloading the response key. It said that the last date for downloading the JNUEE 2020 answer key and raising objections was October 22, but many students were not able to do so as the response key was unavailable.

It requested the NTA to look into all the issues faced by the students as soon as possible.