JNUEE Result 2018 Declared at jnu.ac.in, Check Now
Around a lakh candidates had appeared for JNUEE 2018 from 27 December 2017 to 30th December 2017 seeking admissions in the varsity’s 131 fields of study including M.Phil/PhD, and M.Phil/PhD, MPh, M.Tech, MA, MSc, MCA via JRF, etc for the academic year 2018-19.
JNUEE Result 2018 for about 1 Lakh students who had participated in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination in December 2017 has been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru University on its official website – admissions.jnu.ac.in.
The entrance exam was conducted in 53 cities in India at 81 examination centres.
JNU had cancelled a few examination centres in India as well as in Nepal, including, Kathmandu, Ghaziabad, Srinagar and Shillong. Candidates can now check their result by following the instructions below:
How to check JNUEE Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the JNUEE Result 2018 notification
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
As per the official data, there has been a rise in the number of applicants which was approximately 73725 candidates last year as compared to approximately 1 lakh candidates this year.
JNU had appointed approximately 200 teaching and non-teaching staff across the examination centres to curb malpractices and aid fair conduct of the entrance examinations. The varsity had also deployed a flying squad to conduct surprise checks at various exam centres.
