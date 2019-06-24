JNUEE Result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University Declares M.Phil, Ph.D Results at jnu.ac.in; Steps, Links Here

JNUEE Result 2019 | The result of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination for M.Phil and Ph.D courses has been declared. The JNUEE Result 2019 comprising of JNUEE M.Phil Result 2019 and JNUEE Ph.D Result 2019 has been uploaded at JNU’s official website.

The online JNUEE exam was conducted for the first time by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 27 to May 30. The answer key of JNUEE was released on last week and objection against it were accepted till June 9. Once, the JNUEE M.Phil Result 2019 and JNUEE Ph.D Result 2019 are live, all candidates can get to know their marks and schedule for the research proposal presentation.

JNUEE Result 2019: Steps to check JNU Mphil, Ph.D score

Candidates waiting their JNUEE Result 2019 can check their score by following the below-listed steps-

Step 1- Visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s official website jnu.ac.in

Step 2- search for a tab reading 'JNU Entrance Examination Results 2019-20'

Step 3- Click it and you will be redirected on a new page

Step 4- Select your course of JNUEE 2019 and enter the registration number

Step 5- As applicable, the JNUEE M.Phil Result 2019 or JNUEE Ph.D Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Download and take a printout for your score for future reference

Selected candidates have to appear for Viva-Voce round which is scheduled to be held between June 26 and July 3. The admission will be awarded on the basis of final merit list containing marks of online JNUEE test and scores of presentation of a research proposal.