Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

JNUEE Result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University Declares MA/MSc/MCA/BA Results at jnu.ac.in

All the candidates who have applied for the JNU Entrance Examination for MA/MSc/MCA/BA programmes can check their JNUEE Result 2019 at JNU’s official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JNUEE Result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University Declares MA/MSc/MCA/BA Results at jnu.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

JNUEE Result 2019 | The result of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination for MA, Msc, MCA and BA courses has been declared on June 27. The JNUEE Result 2019 comprising of JNUEE MA/Msc/MCA Result 2019 and JNUEE BA Result 2019 has been uploaded at JNU’s official website.

All the candidates who have applied for the JNU Entrance Examination for MA/MSc/MCA/BA programmes can check their JNUEE Result 2019 at jnu.ac.in

The online JNUEE exam was conducted for the first time by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 27 to May 30. The answer key of JNUEE 2019 was released on June 8 and objection raised against the JNUEE answer key were accepted till June 9.

JNUEE Result 2019: Steps to check JNU MA/MSc/BA score

Candidates waiting their JNUEE Result for MA/MSc/MCA/BA 2019 can check their score by following the below-listed steps-

Step 1: Visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s official website jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Search for a tab reading 'JNU Entrance Examination Results MA/Msc/MCA/BA 2019-20'

Step 3: Click it and you will be redirected on a new page

Step 4: Login using your JNUEE Application number and password and enter the captcha given

Step 5: As applicable, the JNUEE MA/MSc/MCA Result 2019 or JNUEE BA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6- Download and take a printout for your score for future reference

The Jawaharlal Nehru University declared the JNUEE MPhil Result 2019 and JNUEE PhD Result 2019 for written examination on June 24. All the candidates selected in the JNUEE MPhil/PhD written examination will be able to sit for JNUEE viva-voce examination.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram