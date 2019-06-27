JNUEE Result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University Declares MA/MSc/MCA/BA Results at jnu.ac.in
All the candidates who have applied for the JNU Entrance Examination for MA/MSc/MCA/BA programmes can check their JNUEE Result 2019 at JNU’s official website.
(Image: News18.com)
JNUEE Result 2019 | The result of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination for MA, Msc, MCA and BA courses has been declared on June 27. The JNUEE Result 2019 comprising of JNUEE MA/Msc/MCA Result 2019 and JNUEE BA Result 2019 has been uploaded at JNU’s official website.
The online JNUEE exam was conducted for the first time by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 27 to May 30. The answer key of JNUEE 2019 was released on June 8 and objection raised against the JNUEE answer key were accepted till June 9.
JNUEE Result 2019: Steps to check JNU MA/MSc/BA score
Candidates waiting their JNUEE Result for MA/MSc/MCA/BA 2019 can check their score by following the below-listed steps-
Step 1: Visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s official website jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Search for a tab reading 'JNU Entrance Examination Results MA/Msc/MCA/BA 2019-20'
Step 3: Click it and you will be redirected on a new page
Step 4: Login using your JNUEE Application number and password and enter the captcha given
Step 5: As applicable, the JNUEE MA/MSc/MCA Result 2019 or JNUEE BA Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Download and take a printout for your score for future reference
The Jawaharlal Nehru University declared the JNUEE MPhil Result 2019 and JNUEE PhD Result 2019 for written examination on June 24. All the candidates selected in the JNUEE MPhil/PhD written examination will be able to sit for JNUEE viva-voce examination.
