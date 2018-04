JNUEE Results 2018 for MA, M.Sc, MCA out at jnu.ac.in; Check Now!

JNUEE Results 2018 for admissions to MA, M.Sc and MCA have been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on its official website – jnu.ac.in. ‘The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for Master’s programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) has been declared.’ Candidates who had appeared for the Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) entrance exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jnu.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘ Click Here to Visit Main Websi te’ given at the footerStep 3 – Under Important Links tab, click on ‘JNUEE M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. RESULT 2018-19’Step 4 – Enter your Application number and Password and click on LoginStep 5 – Download your JNUEE Result for the Master’s programme you had applied for and take a printout for further referenceCandidates must keep a close tab on the JNU admissions website to know the next steps of admissions in the first year of Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and Master