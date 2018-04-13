GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

JNUEE Results 2018 for MA, M.Sc, MCA out at jnu.ac.in; Check Now!

Candidates who had appeared for the Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) entrance exams can follow the instructions and check their results.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 13, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
JNUEE Results 2018 for admissions to MA, M.Sc and MCA have been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on its official website – jnu.ac.in. ‘The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for Master’s programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) has been declared.’ Candidates who had appeared for the Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) entrance exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check JNU Admissions MA, M.Sc, MCA Entrance Exam Results 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jnu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Visit Main Website’ given at the footer
Step 3 – Under Important Links tab, click on ‘JNUEE M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. RESULT 2018-19’
Step 4 – Enter your Application number and Password and click on Login
Step 5 – Download your JNUEE Result for the Master’s programme you had applied for and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Result2018/Login.aspx

Candidates must keep a close tab on the JNU admissions website to know the next steps of admissions in the first year of Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and Master

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
