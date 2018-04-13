English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNUEE Results 2018 for MA, M.Sc, MCA out at jnu.ac.in; Check Now!
Candidates who had appeared for the Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) entrance exams can follow the instructions and check their results.
Screen grab of the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
JNUEE Results 2018 for admissions to MA, M.Sc and MCA have been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on its official website – jnu.ac.in. ‘The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for Master’s programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) has been declared.’ Candidates who had appeared for the Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) entrance exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check JNU Admissions MA, M.Sc, MCA Entrance Exam Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jnu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Visit Main Website’ given at the footer
Step 3 – Under Important Links tab, click on ‘JNUEE M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. RESULT 2018-19’
Step 4 – Enter your Application number and Password and click on Login
Step 5 – Download your JNUEE Result for the Master’s programme you had applied for and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Result2018/Login.aspx
Candidates must keep a close tab on the JNU admissions website to know the next steps of admissions in the first year of Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and Master
Also Watch
How to check JNU Admissions MA, M.Sc, MCA Entrance Exam Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jnu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here to Visit Main Website’ given at the footer
Step 3 – Under Important Links tab, click on ‘JNUEE M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. RESULT 2018-19’
Step 4 – Enter your Application number and Password and click on Login
Step 5 – Download your JNUEE Result for the Master’s programme you had applied for and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Result2018/Login.aspx
Candidates must keep a close tab on the JNU admissions website to know the next steps of admissions in the first year of Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and Master
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|16
|8
|10
|34
|1
|Australia
|63
|47
|50
|160
|2
|England
|29
|33
|28
|90
|4
|Canada
|13
|29
|19
|61
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|8
|Scotland
|7
|13
|18
|38
|9
|Wales
|7
|9
|11
|27
|10
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|11
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|12
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|3
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|3
|4
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.8 Crore
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
- CWG 2018: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Mausam Khatri Enter Finals