JNUSU Alleges 'Fake Proctor Inquiries' for Blocking Registration of 300 Students
The union had on Saturday asked students of the university to pay their academic tuition fee but not the hiked hostel fee.
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others at a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry on Thursday. (PTI)
New Delhi The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the varsity administration has blocked the registration of 300 students on the basis of 'fake Proctor inquiries'.
The union had on Saturday asked students of the university to pay their academic tuition fee but not the hiked hostel fee.
"Today the Vice Chancellor first blocked the fee payment portal and then blocked the payment of tuition fees. It is clear that the VC was lying through the teeth when he said students want to register but are not being allowed to by protesters," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.
She said the VC has also blocked the registration of 300 students based on fake proctor enquiries which are not even completed.
"The truth is that it is the administration which does not want students to register and is blocking their registration," she said.
JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said that in the meetings held in HRD ministry, it was decided that the administration would take a lenient view on the students' protest and not take action against them.
He said many students, who opened the portal for registration found they had been academically suspended and could not register.
He said the JNUSU had softened its stand by saying that they would register by paying the old fees but that has been kept on hold.
On Sunday, the administration extended the date for the winter semester registration till January 15.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti and Nupur Sanon Welcome New Puppy into Family And it Has a FRIENDS Connection
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
- Ashmit Patel, Mahekk Chahal Call off Engagement, Separate After 5 Years of Relationship
- Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars
- Sex Tech Turned On The Fun in Las Vegas, But Are We Getting Prematurely Excited?