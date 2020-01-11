JNUSU Claims Police Ignored Messages about Mob's Presence in Varsity on January 5
The students' union said the ABVP members hit women students even on January 4 and when JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav intervened, they attacked him as well.
JNUSU president AIshe Ghosh addressing the press on Friday.
New Delhi: The JNU Students' Union on Saturday alleged that the police were informed about a mob's presence on the campus much before the violence on January 5 but they ignored the messages.
"They were informed at 3 pm and the messages were read at 3.07 pm but the messages were ignored," the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed at a press conference here.
It also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week.
The students' union said the ABVP members hit women students even on January 4 and when JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav intervened, they attacked him as well.
"Attackers targeted specific rooms in Sabarmati Hostel and even threw students from balcony, but did not touch the room of an ABVP activist," it added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honda Cars Being Offered With Discounts of up to Rs 4 Lakh, Here's the Complete Offer List
- Kajol Has an Awkward Moment at Airport, Watch Video
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update