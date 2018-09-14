English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JNUSU Elections: Polling Underway for 4 Crucial Posts as Students Queue Up to Cast Votes
All arrangements have been made by the election authorities for the JNUSU polls, which are being closely watched in the aftermath of various controversies that rocked the universities across the country in the recent past.
File image of JNU. (File image)
New Delhi: Polling for the keenly contested Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election is underway with students queuing up to cast their votes for the four crucial posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
The first phase of polling began at 9.30 am and will continue till 1.30 pm. In the second phase, the voting will resume at 2.30 pm and go on till 5.30 pm.
The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United-Left alliance.
Besides routine campaigning, the candidates in the JNUSU polls also participated in the presidential debate on Wednesday night and answered the questions that followed.
The sought-after event, on the lines of the US presidential debate, is expected to be a deciding factor in the polls.
