Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JNUSU Office-bearers Meet Govt Appointed High-power Panel in Campus Amid Protests

The meeting commenced around 10.30 am and the students' union office-bearers are attending it along with the student councillors from different schools, they said.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNUSU Office-bearers Meet Govt Appointed High-power Panel in Campus Amid Protests
Students protest against the JNU fee hike on Monday.

New Delhi: The meeting between Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers and the high-power committee constituted by the HRD Ministry to restore normalcy on the campus is currently underway, sources said.

The meeting commenced around 10.30 am and the students' union office-bearers are attending it along with the student councillors from different schools, they said.

The JNU students have been protesting for over three weeks against a draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The varsity's Executive Council (EC) had later announced a partial roll back in the fee but the students had dubbed it as an "eyewash". The EC had also removed provisions for curfew timings and dress code.

The committee will be meeting hostel presidents of the varsity in the later half of the day.

The HRD Ministry had on Monday constituted the three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the JNU.

The panel includes former UGC chairman V S Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram