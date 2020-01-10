JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Led Mob That Attacked Periyar Hostel, Claim Police; 2 from Right-wing Student Body Among 8 Others Identified
DCP (Crime) Joy Tirkey said specific rooms in the Periyar hostel were targeted and several people, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, attacked students there.
DCP (Crime) Joy Tirkey releases photographs of suspects in JNU violence on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday released photographs of nine suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case and claimed that JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh was one of them and led a mob that attacked the Periyar hostel on campus.
Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to a right-wing students' body, the police said.
Addressing a press conference here, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is investigating the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1-5, but the Left-leaning students' bodies were not allowing them to do so.
About the attack on January 5, Tirkey said specific rooms in the Periyar hostel were targeted. Several people, including Ghosh, attacked students in the hostel, he claimed.
However, Ghosh, who was herself injured in the attack, refuted the charges and claimed the Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against her. She also accused them of conducting a biased investigation.
Ghosh said the police are trying to divert attention by blaming her and asked if they had any evidence implicating her in the attack. "We also have evidence," she said, regarding an attack on her.
The JNU Teachers' Association accused the police of "underplaying" the violence on campus and termed its version "disturbing".
"Such underplaying of the incidents, which shocked the nation and subjected several to extreme trauma, is deeply disturbing," said the body.
Meanwhile, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the police's ongoing probe has made it clear that students affiliated to Left-wing bodies were involved in the incident.
Attacking the opposition, he said the CPI, CPI(M) and AAP have been rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and "they are now using students for their vested interests".
Javadekar also appealed to the agitating students of the university to end the stir and allow academic session to commence.
"The police has brought reality to light. It is clear that left-wing students' outfits were involved in the attack," he added.
