JNUSU Says Six Students Were Suspended for Protesting Against Fee Hike, Decry 'Mass Intimidation'

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday alleged six students have been academically suspended for their participation in the protest over hostel fee hike.

The JNU administration is formulating a strategy of mass intimidation by sending proctorial enquiries to students en masse and even academically suspending them as well as evicting them from hostels and declaring them out of bounds, the JNUSU alleged.

However, no immediate reaction was available from the university.

Six students have been academically suspended and declared out of bounds for allegedly heckling the vice-chancellor.A lot of students have been randomly sent proctoral enquiries, they claimed.

"We warn the administration to not execute such stunts, and also appeal to the larger students community to stand against the hostel eviction order and deter the administration from targeting the students," they said.

The statement has also been endorsed by other student bodies like BAPSA, NSUI.

The varsity has been seeing protest over the issue of hostel fee hike for more than a month.

