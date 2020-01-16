Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

JNUSU to Continue Boycotting Registration Process, to Request Teachers for Parallel Classes

The JNUSU said, it is planning to mount an immediate legal challenge to the Inter-Hall Administration manual seeking to stay its implementation which also has provision of fee hike.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JNUSU to Continue Boycotting Registration Process, to Request Teachers for Parallel Classes
File photo of JNU students protesting against JNU fee hike.

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said on Thursday it will continue to boycott the registration process for new semester and will request the teachers' body to take parallel classes.

The JNUSU said, it is planning to mount an immediate legal challenge to the Inter-Hall Administration manual seeking to stay its implementation which also has provision of fee hike.

"We request the student community therefore -- especially those who have not registered -- to continue to boycott the registration process in the light of such a move.

Our unity at this juncture is very critical," it said.

The classes of the next semester cannot happen unless the backlog of the previous semester is cleared, it said.

The JNUSU will coordinate with the JNU Teachers' Association to undertake parallel classes on various subjects immediately, it added.

The JNUSU will pursue all manner and means of struggle to ensure that the students facing proctorial enquiries and punitive actions are not victimised and their registration is completed on a priority basis, it said.

The JNUSU will intensify its movement for the removal of vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, it said, adding it will take up various programmes and campaigns in support of public education and against the violence that JNU has had to face.

The JNUSU has been boycotting academic activities for close to three months over hostel fee hike.

Earlier in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said the deadline to register for the next semester has been again extended, this time till January 17 following requests from several students.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram