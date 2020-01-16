JNUSU to Continue Boycotting Registration Process, to Request Teachers for Parallel Classes
The JNUSU said, it is planning to mount an immediate legal challenge to the Inter-Hall Administration manual seeking to stay its implementation which also has provision of fee hike.
File photo of JNU students protesting against JNU fee hike.
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said on Thursday it will continue to boycott the registration process for new semester and will request the teachers' body to take parallel classes.
The JNUSU said, it is planning to mount an immediate legal challenge to the Inter-Hall Administration manual seeking to stay its implementation which also has provision of fee hike.
"We request the student community therefore -- especially those who have not registered -- to continue to boycott the registration process in the light of such a move.
Our unity at this juncture is very critical," it said.
The classes of the next semester cannot happen unless the backlog of the previous semester is cleared, it said.
The JNUSU will coordinate with the JNU Teachers' Association to undertake parallel classes on various subjects immediately, it added.
The JNUSU will pursue all manner and means of struggle to ensure that the students facing proctorial enquiries and punitive actions are not victimised and their registration is completed on a priority basis, it said.
The JNUSU will intensify its movement for the removal of vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, it said, adding it will take up various programmes and campaigns in support of public education and against the violence that JNU has had to face.
The JNUSU has been boycotting academic activities for close to three months over hostel fee hike.
Earlier in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said the deadline to register for the next semester has been again extended, this time till January 17 following requests from several students.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- Kriti Sanon Dresses Up as Traffic Cop 'Chulbuli Pandey' for Ad Shoot, See Pic
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- Netizens Call Kerala Tourism 'Anti-Hindu' after it Tweets Beef Dish Recipe on Makar Sankranti
- Vodafone Prepaid Recharge: New Affordable Rs 99 Pack And Long validity Rs 555 Pack