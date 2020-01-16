JNUSU to Continue Boycotting Registration Process, to Request Teachers for Parallel Classes

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said on Thursday it will continue to boycott the registration process for new semester and will request the teachers' body to take parallel classes.

The JNUSU said, it is planning to mount an immediate legal challenge to the Inter-Hall Administration manual seeking to stay its implementation which also has provision of fee hike.

"We request the student community therefore -- especially those who have not registered -- to continue to boycott the registration process in the light of such a move.

Our unity at this juncture is very critical," it said.

The classes of the next semester cannot happen unless the backlog of the previous semester is cleared, it said.

The JNUSU will coordinate with the JNU Teachers' Association to undertake parallel classes on various subjects immediately, it added.

The JNUSU will pursue all manner and means of struggle to ensure that the students facing proctorial enquiries and punitive actions are not victimised and their registration is completed on a priority basis, it said.

The JNUSU will intensify its movement for the removal of vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, it said, adding it will take up various programmes and campaigns in support of public education and against the violence that JNU has had to face.

The JNUSU has been boycotting academic activities for close to three months over hostel fee hike.

Earlier in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said the deadline to register for the next semester has been again extended, this time till January 17 following requests from several students.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.