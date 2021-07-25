Job Applicant Lists 'Googling' as Skill on CV, Twitter Asks if He Scored an Interview

Checking any company’s email inbox would reveal resumes as often as a dime a dozen but among them a few precious ones end up on the Human Resource team’s table for consideration. So what skills would one consider to be of utmost importance while typing out their resumes? A Twitter user recently shared an interesting experience she had while selecting candidates for a position. What was the skill the user shared about? The user, by the name of Cat McGee wrote, “Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’.

“We’re interviewing him," her tweet summed up.

Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’ We’re interviewing him — Cat McGee (@CatMcGeeCode) July 23, 2021

McGee’s tweet went viral soon after as she got tons of comments from users who shared their own experiences, some equalled it to researching skills and much more. Check out a few reactions:

I’m sorry, why would you interview someone who puts that as a skill and not Research as a skill?— Dr. Elizabeth Craigg (@Peeps1908) July 24, 2021

Another one listed one of the hobbies as 'Making Love'. pic.twitter.com/CAYGfgi2NW— Kaka Dubu 🇿🇦🇰🇪 (@Kaka_Dubu) July 24, 2021

My resume says I can juggle. I can't, I just want to know how closely my interviewer is reading it.— Nick (@nxcv3) July 23, 2021

Not only is he good at research but he knows the superior search engine is google, so why not— ALBAN (the worlds best Albanian) (@Alban074) July 24, 2021

A few users also saw the brighter side of it and said how ‘googling’ was something many brilliant workers cannot do.

Honestly I’ve worked with amazing engineers that can’t google shit, once they get stuck they don’t know how to unblock because they don’t know how to google their problem— Sergio Solo (@ZurceZx) July 23, 2021

You would be surprised how many people can't proper google.I am not talking about technical use of browser and google. I am talking about writing the proper keywords, , excluding some or try and test different phrases — Catalin Banu (@catalinbanu) July 23, 2021

Knowing how to look for information on the internet is an incredible valuable skill. I am consistently surprised at the emails I get from customers asking basic questions they could get answers to by a quick Google search.— Nathaniel C. Carter (@NathanielCCart1) July 24, 2021

Someone even suggested an interview format for McGee to follow:

Now THAT would be an awesome technical interview. Here are six error messages, you have an hour to Google them and copy and paste the fix into this online form. Good luck. 😂 — Tim Myers (@denvercoder) July 23, 2021

Answering a question, McGee said that the tweet was not just for social media but the resume was actually a good one even beside the ‘googling’ skill.

If he responds then yes! But not just because of googling, his CV was great on top of that haha— Cat McGee (@CatMcGeeCode) July 23, 2021

What do you think about this unique resume?

