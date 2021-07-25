CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#RajKundra#MaharashtraRains
Home» News» India» Job Applicant Lists 'Googling' as Skill on CV, Twitter Asks if He Scored an Interview
2-MIN READ

Job Applicant Lists 'Googling' as Skill on CV, Twitter Asks if He Scored an Interview

McGee said that the tweet was not just for social media but the resume was actually a good one even beside the 'googling' skill. (Image for representation)

McGee said that the tweet was not just for social media but the resume was actually a good one even beside the 'googling' skill. (Image for representation)

Twitter user Cat McGee's tweet went viral soon after as she got tons of comments from users who shared their own experiences, some equalled it to researching skills and much more. Twitter user Cat McGee's tweet went viral soon after as she got tons of comments from users who shared their own experiences, some equalled it to researching skills and much more.

Checking any company’s email inbox would reveal resumes as often as a dime a dozen but among them a few precious ones end up on the Human Resource team’s table for consideration. So what skills would one consider to be of utmost importance while typing out their resumes? A Twitter user recently shared an interesting experience she had while selecting candidates for a position. What was the skill the user shared about? The user, by the name of Cat McGee wrote, “Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’.

“We’re interviewing him," her tweet summed up.

McGee’s tweet went viral soon after as she got tons of comments from users who shared their own experiences, some equalled it to researching skills and much more. Check out a few reactions:

RELATED STORIES

A few users also saw the brighter side of it and said how ‘googling’ was something many brilliant workers cannot do.

Someone even suggested an interview format for McGee to follow:

Answering a question, McGee said that the tweet was not just for social media but the resume was actually a good one even beside the ‘googling’ skill.

What do you think about this unique resume?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 25, 2021, 17:47 IST