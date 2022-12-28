Job Scam: T'gana Youth Escapes from Malaysian Gangster, Returns to India With Fractured backbone

Nizamabad: This seems to be an eye-opener to youngsters who have been falling into the trap of travel agents in the name of good jobs in Gulf countries, a youngster escaped from the hands of a gangster in Malaysia and returned to India with a fractured backbone.

Pallikonda Swamy, a native of Isaipet village in Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district in Telangana has been running a haircutting salon at Kamareddy for livelihood. Prashant, owner of Mega Travels at Kamareddy, used to visit the salon.

He lured Pallikonda Swamy in the name of a good job with a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 in Malaysia and took Rs 60,000 from him in the name of the visa process. He sent him to Malaysia through Prasad, a travel consultant at Chennai along with Sailu from Sivayiapalli village of Rajampet mandal, Vamsi from Bhimgal mandal and Gangadhar of Armur on October 13, this year.

They were received by an unknown person on behalf of one person called Suresh at the airport in Malaysia who took them to the Panchang forest area and handed them over to a gangster. The gangster put the three persons in a shed and physically assaulted them like pulp along with his henchmen. In the melee, Pallikonda Swamy’s backbone was damaged severely.

With the help of Telangana NRI Policy president Mahesh, Vinay, Anil and Vamsi in Malaysia, Swamy returned to India on December 11. After reaching his native place in Telangana, Swamy underwent surgery on his backbone at a hospital with the help of his family members.

When News18 contacted him, he said that now he is unable to move on his own due to a physical assault on him. He also appealed to youngsters not to fall into the trap of travel agents in the name of good jobs abroad. He requested the authorities concerned to save the two Telugu persons from the clutches of the gangster in Malaysia.

