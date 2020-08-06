Jobless Since March Lockdown, Man Hangs Himself in Noida Flat

A 48-year-old man, who lost his job in March, was found dead at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday in an apparent case of suicide, police said.

The man lived with his wife and son in a flat in Sector 82 and worked in the administration department of an Information Technology (IT) company in Sector 63, the police said.

"His body was found hanging through a 'chunni' from the ceiling of a room in his flat in an apparent case of suicide. He had lost his job in March. The body has been sent for post mortem," an officer from the local Phase 2 Police Station said.

Police were alerted about the case at around 2 pm when the man's wife and 18-year-old son, who had gone to visit their relatives for Raksha Bandhan returned home, another officer said.

"His wife along with her son had gone to visit his brother who also lives in Noida. They returned this (Thursday) afternoon but found the door locked from inside and the man was not responding. They alerted neighbours and the police," said the official.

Soon the door was opened and the man was found dead, he said, adding that prima facie it appeared the suicide happened early on Thursday morning or Wednesday night. He said the family told police that he was worried over being unemployed.