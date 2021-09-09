Jodhpur: Husband Cuts Wife’s Nose for Wanting to Visit Parents' House

In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a Rajasthan man cut his wife’s nose on Wednesday in Jodhpur after she said that she wanted to visit her parent’s place. The victim’s brother complained to the Jhanwar police station.

According to a senior police officer stationed at the Jhanwar police station, the accused attacked his wife with a knife after he got frustrated over his wife’s continuous demand to visit her parents’ house.

According to Sub-inspector Kamal Singh, the incident occurred at Lunawas village under Jhanwar police station. The victim has been identified as Poonam Devi, 25, and her husband, the accused as Bhooma Ram.

Another officer stationed at the Jhanwar police station said, “A verbal spat started between the couple on Wednesday morning. Poonam was adamant about visiting her parents, while her husband was asking her to go after a few days and promised to accompany her.”

“When denied, Poonam Devi and her husband got angry. The quarrel turned ugly when Bhooma attacked Poonam with a knife on her nose,” added the officer.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by her neighbours, who also informed her brother about the incident. The woman was released from the hospital after being given first aid. According to the doctors of the hospital, Poonam is stable.

Poonam’s brother complained about his brother-in-law, Bhooma Ram. Police have lodged an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections against Bhooma. Raids are being made by the police to arrest him.

Poonam’s brother, speaking to the media, said that this was not the first time when Bhooma attacked his sister for pity issues. “Bhooma on several occasions tortured my sister both physically and mentally over pity issues,” the victim’s brother said.

