English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jodhpur Judge Who Handed Life Term to Asaram Transferred
Since the pronouncement of the verdict, personal security officers have been deployed for the security of Madhu Sudan Sharma, who was a judge at the SC/ST Court in Jodhpur.
(Asaram Bapu | Source: PTI | File Photo )
New Delhi: Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma, who convicted self-styled godman Asaram in a 2013 rape case and sentenced him to imprisonment till death, has been transferred and posted as joint secretary (law) in the law and legal affairs department in Jaipur.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rajasthan high court registrar general, in two separate orders, transferred five judicial officers in the district judge cadre and nine other judicial officers on Wednesday.
Sharma, the judge of the special SC/ST cases court in Jodhpur metropolitan, sentenced the self-styled godman to life inside the Jodhpur Central Jail to prevent a breach of law and order situation in the city.
Since the pronouncement of the verdict, Personal Security Officers (PSO) have been deployed for the security of the judge, Mahesh Rajguru, a PSO officer was quoted as saying by News18 Hindi.
Armed personnel are deployed outside the court and also accompany the judge 24 hours due to security concern, he said.
Among the transferred officers, Prabu Lal Ameta has been appointed member (judicial) in the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal, Jaipur. Rajesh Narayan Sharma has been appointed as a judge of the industrial tribunal-cum-labour court, Jodhpur.
Ashutosh Kumar, who was secretary (law) in the law and legal affairs department in Jaipur, has been posted as district and sessions judge of Jaisalmer. Sanjay Kumar has replaced him in the law department.
Also Watch
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rajasthan high court registrar general, in two separate orders, transferred five judicial officers in the district judge cadre and nine other judicial officers on Wednesday.
Sharma, the judge of the special SC/ST cases court in Jodhpur metropolitan, sentenced the self-styled godman to life inside the Jodhpur Central Jail to prevent a breach of law and order situation in the city.
Since the pronouncement of the verdict, Personal Security Officers (PSO) have been deployed for the security of the judge, Mahesh Rajguru, a PSO officer was quoted as saying by News18 Hindi.
Armed personnel are deployed outside the court and also accompany the judge 24 hours due to security concern, he said.
Among the transferred officers, Prabu Lal Ameta has been appointed member (judicial) in the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal, Jaipur. Rajesh Narayan Sharma has been appointed as a judge of the industrial tribunal-cum-labour court, Jodhpur.
Ashutosh Kumar, who was secretary (law) in the law and legal affairs department in Jaipur, has been posted as district and sessions judge of Jaisalmer. Sanjay Kumar has replaced him in the law department.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate