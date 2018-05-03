Jodhpur Judge Who Handed Life Term to Asaram Transferred

Judge Madhu Sudan Sharma, who convicted self-styled godman Asaram in a 2013 rape case and sentenced him to imprisonment till death, has been transferred and posted as joint secretary (law) in the law and legal affairs department in Jaipur.According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rajasthan high court registrar general, in two separate orders, transferred five judicial officers in the district judge cadre and nine other judicial officers on Wednesday.Sharma, the judge of the special SC/ST cases court in Jodhpur metropolitan, sentenced the self-styled godman to life inside the Jodhpur Central Jail to prevent a breach of law and order situation in the city.Since the pronouncement of the verdict, Personal Security Officers (PSO) have been deployed for the security of the judge, Mahesh Rajguru, a PSO officer was quoted as saying by News18 Hindi.Armed personnel are deployed outside the court and also accompany the judge 24 hours due to security concern, he said.Among the transferred officers, Prabu Lal Ameta has been appointed member (judicial) in the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal, Jaipur. Rajesh Narayan Sharma has been appointed as a judge of the industrial tribunal-cum-labour court, Jodhpur.Ashutosh Kumar, who was secretary (law) in the law and legal affairs department in Jaipur, has been posted as district and sessions judge of Jaisalmer. Sanjay Kumar has replaced him in the law department.