Jodhpur: People To Be Fined Upto Rs 5000 For Throwing Garbage In Open

In order to make the city clean, Jodhpur Municipal Corporation South in Rajasthan has decided to tighten the restrictions on people throwing garbage in the open. The civic body will penalise the violators with a fine of upto Rs 5,000. The decision was taken by municipal commissioner Dr Amit Yadav.

The civic body has already started taking action against the offenders under the Solid Waste Management Rules - 2016 framed under the Environment Protection Act - 1986.

The new order will be applicable in all the four sub-zones of Jodhpur municipality’s south zone, and a penalty ranging from Rs 100 to as high as Rs 5,000 has been provisioned against people who will be found littering the city.

The Municipal Commissioner has already given targets to his subordinates in all the four zones under his jurisdiction. Ramesh Giri, Sushil Ghosh, Vimal Dharu and Sardar Barasa, who are the chief sanitary inspectors of the four zones, have been directed to penalise at least 10 violators in their respective zones every day.

How the fine will be imposed

The civic body has kept the penalty for violating the new order between Rs 100 and Rs 5,000. Those who throw garbage in residential complexes, streets or on roads will be fined Rs 100. The penalty will be increased for people who litter the roads by throwing garbage from shops. Such violators will be fined Rs 1,000.

Whereas people who don’t take a sewerage connection and dump their sewer water in an unregulated way will pay Rs 5,000. The same amount will be applicable for people who throw the garbage, accumulated during a wedding function, outside the venue.

The new policy adopted by the civic body could also help in improving Jodhpur’s ranking in the list of clean cities.

