John Boyega Believes Fans Won't See Finn Again After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Actor John Boyega has denied the possibility of him coming back as Finn in the future Star Wars films.The 27-year-old actor first portrayed Finn, a stormtrooper turned rebel hero, in JJ Abrams' 2015 blockbuster "The Force Awakens". He later reprised the character in 2017's The Last Jedi and is scheduled to appear in this year's The Rise of Skywalker.In an interview with MTV News, Boyega said he might step aside from the character after the upcoming film."Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don't think I am (coming back). I don't think I am. I really do feel that way. This really is that movie, I think everyone doesn't believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything," the actor said.Boyega's Finn, Daisy Ridley's Rey and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, were the new characters who played the central part in the franchise's sequel trilogy that started with Force Awakens and is set to conclude with The Rise of Skywalker.Apart from the trio, the new trilogy also featured franchise veterans Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.